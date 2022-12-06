Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €43.70 ($46.00) and last traded at €44.00 ($46.32). Approximately 8,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.75 ($47.11).

DRW3 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €45.30 ($47.68) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

