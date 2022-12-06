DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

DURECT Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $88.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

