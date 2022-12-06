EAC (EAC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $45.25 Million

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $45.25 million and approximately $11,032.83 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00467401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00022921 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001197 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.15186513 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,527.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

