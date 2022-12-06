Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIM. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 67.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

