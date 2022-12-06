eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.12.
EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insider Transactions at eBay
In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of eBay
eBay Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $67.71.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
eBay Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.
eBay Company Profile
eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.
