ECOMI Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, ECOMI has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $256.90 million and approximately $823,610.67 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOMI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $971.65 or 0.05717968 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00499018 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,113.95 or 0.30089612 BTC.
ECOMI Token Profile
ECOMI (OMI) is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ECOMI Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.