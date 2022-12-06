Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Price Down 23.8%

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) dropped 23.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.65 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 250,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 50,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

Edenville Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.85.

Insider Activity

In other Edenville Energy news, insider Paul Ryan purchased 13,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £2,007.30 ($2,447.63).

About Edenville Energy

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities in Africa. It primarily explores for coal. The company's principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Edenville Energy Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

