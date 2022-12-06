EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

EDRVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EDP Renováveis from €20.10 ($21.16) to €23.90 ($25.16) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($22.11) to €22.00 ($23.16) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EDP Renováveis from €24.50 ($25.79) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.05.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $22.85 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

