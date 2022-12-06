Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.32

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 159311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Tuesday.

Electrovaya Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$205.84 million and a PE ratio of -16.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.91.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

