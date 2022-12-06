ELIS (XLS) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $64.34 million and approximately $654.82 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32353224 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

