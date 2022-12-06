Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Tops $14.75 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Energi has traded 60.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $14.75 million and approximately $184,050.42 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00079839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00059394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00025930 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

