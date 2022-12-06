Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Gap Up to $13.68

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $14.14. Enhabit shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 1,403 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHAB. Citigroup began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Enhabit Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $265.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $186,111.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $186,111.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory S. Rush purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,615.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,903 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

