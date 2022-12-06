EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 709 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $271.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

