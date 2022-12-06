EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $866,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 70,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,197,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $197.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

