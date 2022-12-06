Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 6th (AMAT, ARGX, BIO, HOLX, ILMN, MRVI, QDEL, RGEN, SACH, TECH)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, December 6th:

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of. Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH). Jonestrading issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

