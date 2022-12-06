Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 6th (AMAT, ARGX, BIO, HOLX, ILMN, MRVI, QDEL, RGEN, SACH, TECH)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, December 6th:
Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
William Blair started coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating on the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating on the stock.
Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH). Jonestrading issued a hold rating on the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
