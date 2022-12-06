Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.50.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.