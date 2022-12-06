Erik Spencer Ripple Sells 856 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stock

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,952. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.78. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $79.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 1,548.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 1,694.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

