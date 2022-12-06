Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 4,813 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 130.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,935,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,655,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 753,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $100.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average of $100.89. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

