Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $681,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $68.51 and a 12-month high of $92.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.