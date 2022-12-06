Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $232,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after buying an additional 888,100 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $65,509,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,410,000 after buying an additional 391,742 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.46 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

