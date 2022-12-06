Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $2.60 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JMST stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

