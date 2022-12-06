Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.28

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on EXAI. Barclays decreased their price target on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Exscientia Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Exscientia
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.