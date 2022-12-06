Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.28

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EXAI. Barclays decreased their price target on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Exscientia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Exscientia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exscientia by 13.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 241,700 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in Exscientia by 62.5% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,943,000 after buying an additional 110,890 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia during the third quarter worth about $3,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Further Reading

