Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.90.

Shares of FN stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.45. 186,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,540. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $134.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

