Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.90.
Fabrinet Price Performance
Shares of FN stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.45. 186,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,540. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $134.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.
Insider Activity at Fabrinet
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fabrinet (FN)
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.