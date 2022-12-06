Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Farfetch from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a sell rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

