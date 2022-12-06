Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.0710 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $52.98 million and approximately $33.94 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00079894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00059441 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025739 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

