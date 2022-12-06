First American Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

First American Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

FAF stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 54,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 642.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

