First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Match Group makes up 2.7% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,331 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,744,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,433,000 after purchasing an additional 844,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,274,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,025,000 after purchasing an additional 673,597 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Trading Down 5.9 %

MTCH stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 138.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $141.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

