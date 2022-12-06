First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Sells 227,843 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,843 shares during the period. Tile Shop comprises about 1.6% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 2.62% of Tile Shop worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 42.4% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,113,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,212 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 181.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTSH opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $184.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Tile Shop Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

