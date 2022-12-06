FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 217.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of FirstEnergy worth $112,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

