Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.16 (ASX:FPH)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Insider Transactions at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
In other Fisher & Paykel Healthcare news, insider Donal O’Dwyer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$19.26 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,783.00 ($38,780.54).
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.
Featured Articles
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.