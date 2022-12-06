Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Director Kathleen S. Barclay Sells 3,319 Shares

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.59. 843,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $214.50.

Get Five Below alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Five Below

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.79.

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.