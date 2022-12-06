FlatQube Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $27.91 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $27.91 million and $13,192.74 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00010983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $968.96 or 0.05701334 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00501044 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.60 or 0.30211824 BTC.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,497 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.83424372 USD and is down -9.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,189.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

