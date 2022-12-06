Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet cut Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Full House Resorts Price Performance
NASDAQ FLL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 134,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,337. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.89 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts
About Full House Resorts
Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.
See Also
