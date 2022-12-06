Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

NASDAQ FLL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 134,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,337. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 165.2% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Full House Resorts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth about $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 36.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

