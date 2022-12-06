Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Up to $10.39

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $10.67. Funko shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 17,192 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Funko Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $571.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.16 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Funko by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Articles

