FUNToken (FUN) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $71.22 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

