Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Furukawa Electric Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FUWAY opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Furukawa Electric has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46.
Furukawa Electric Company Profile

