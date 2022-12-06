Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAYGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Furukawa Electric Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FUWAY opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Furukawa Electric has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

