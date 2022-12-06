Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,621 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,852 ($34.78) to GBX 2,621 ($31.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Future from GBX 2,500 ($30.48) to GBX 1,975 ($24.08) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.63) to GBX 2,600 ($31.70) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Future from GBX 2,500 ($30.48) to GBX 2,560 ($31.22) in a report on Friday.

Get Future alerts:

Future Stock Performance

Future stock remained flat at $17.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. Future has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.