Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 147,999 shares.The stock last traded at $38.50 and had previously closed at $38.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($63.16) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($68.42) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Galapagos Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

About Galapagos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 64.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 46.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 6.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 510,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 33,034 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in Galapagos by 9.8% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP boosted its stake in Galapagos by 46.4% in the third quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 120,302 shares in the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

