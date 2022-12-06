Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 147,999 shares.The stock last traded at $38.50 and had previously closed at $38.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($63.16) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($68.42) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.
Galapagos Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.