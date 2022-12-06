GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 16th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

