GameStop (GME) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GME stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of -0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 294,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 290,720 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

