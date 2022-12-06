Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on December 23rd

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.705 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a payout ratio of 105.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $53.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

