GateToken (GT) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.13 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 6th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $393.52 million and $2.13 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $3.63 or 0.00021280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010621 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00052122 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005797 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00241239 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000107 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.6528371 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,380,375.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

