Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.50.

Gentherm Price Performance

THRM stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

In related news, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $100,023.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Gentherm news, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $100,023.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $77,235.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,204.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,125 shares of company stock worth $223,180 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gentherm by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after buying an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,102,000 after acquiring an additional 566,583 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,991,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after acquiring an additional 357,990 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after acquiring an additional 268,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

