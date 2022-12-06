George Weston (WNGRF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of George Weston (OTCMKTS: WNGRF) in the last few weeks:

11/23/2022 – George Weston was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2022 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$172.00.

11/23/2022 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$175.00.

11/18/2022 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$203.00.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF remained flat at $124.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.32.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

