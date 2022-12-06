GG TOKEN Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $122.74 Million (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0964 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $122.74 million and $18,069.70 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.09686959 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $20,123.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

