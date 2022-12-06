GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of -0.21. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $97.82.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 48.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in GitLab by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

