Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stake Lowered by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,673 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 8.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.13.

Glaukos Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.