GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives $208.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

Shares of GNNDY stock opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $193.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

