Golden Goose Trading 31.8% Higher Over Last Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $65,631.55 and $936.73 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $979.51 or 0.05773655 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00499014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,104.75 or 0.30089379 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.