Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Graphite Bio Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Graphite Bio by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Further Reading

